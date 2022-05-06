Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.17.

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.78. 665,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,947. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.08. Polaris has a 52-week low of $94.24 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.48). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Polaris by 57.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Polaris by 2.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

