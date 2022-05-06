Polis Price Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $1.08 million and $3,288.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005662 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.51 or 0.00315204 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002214 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00243624 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001432 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.