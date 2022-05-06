Polkamarkets Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $11.71 million and approximately $301,896.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,250,168 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

