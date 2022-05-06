Polkastarter Price Hits $1.01 (POLS)

Polkastarter (POLS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a market cap of $94.37 million and $10.38 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polkastarter Coin Profile

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,221,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

