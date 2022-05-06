PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

PotCoin (POT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $525.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,928.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.67 or 0.07472240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00266141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.29 or 0.00760651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.83 or 0.00581232 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00077366 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005712 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,543,900 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

