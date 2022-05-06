Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,002 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Premier by 16.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 0.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Premier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Premier by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. 4,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,393. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

