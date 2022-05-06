Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) PT Lowered to $44.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 14.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Premier by 138.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Premier by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.