Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.09 Billion Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,905,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,219 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,091,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

ARE traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $176.68. 727,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,833. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 164.88%.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $510,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,329 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

