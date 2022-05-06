Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,475,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $560,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 692,543 shares of company stock valued at $44,155,103. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.74. 18,967,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,034,695. The company has a market capitalization of $280.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

