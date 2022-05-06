Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,123,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.59% of Fastenal worth $580,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fastenal by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after buying an additional 1,225,243 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 21.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 832,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,014 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,869,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,765. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

