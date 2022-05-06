Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,876 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,876 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $603,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

MTD stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,315.90. The company had a trading volume of 229,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,757. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,347.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,458.87. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,225.56 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.