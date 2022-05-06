Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 98,915 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,412,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,915 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.32% of Vulcan Materials worth $909,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC stock traded down $7.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.88. 1,157,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.39 and a 200-day moving average of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.