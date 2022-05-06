Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) by 4,225.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,063,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,484,198 shares during the period. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 142.81% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF worth $1,184,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 1,312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSC traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,313. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $51.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

