Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRVA. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen raised shares of Privia Health Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.06 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,053.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.