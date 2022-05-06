Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCOR stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 640,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,174. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a PE ratio of -14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 661,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $318,378.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 550.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.15.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

