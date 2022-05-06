Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Shares of PCOR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 294,365 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $14,697,644.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 661,720 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after buying an additional 11,113,486 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,993,000 after buying an additional 730,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,232,000 after buying an additional 1,145,584 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after buying an additional 500,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

