Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.15.

PCOR traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $50.79. 26,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a PE ratio of -13.69. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 661,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

