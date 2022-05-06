Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $70.00. The stock traded as low as $47.54 and last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 1863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.15.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $262,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 34,374 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 212,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after buying an additional 137,464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.58.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

