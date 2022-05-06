Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on PG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.47.

NYSE:PG opened at $154.46 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

