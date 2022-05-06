ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRQR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 75,714 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 566,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,540. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

