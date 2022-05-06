ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. Approximately 28,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

