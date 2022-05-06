PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $201,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 36.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

