Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cummins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMI. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $204.03 on Friday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $302,269,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 7,718.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 5,773.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after acquiring an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $87,129,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.