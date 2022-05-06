Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Issued By DA Davidson

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Origin Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 34.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $38.08 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $904.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

