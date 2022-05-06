Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CFX opened at C$5.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$334.00 million and a P/E ratio of -7.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$4.78 and a 12 month high of C$9.57.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$249.30 million during the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood, including dimension and specialty lumber, and engineered wood products; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

