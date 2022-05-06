Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.22). Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $31.31 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

