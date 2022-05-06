Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $69.04. Q2 has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Q2 by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.