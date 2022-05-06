Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JHG. Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 201,005 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and have sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

