Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Raymond James

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.54.

QRVO stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.00. 19,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $106.91 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 211.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

