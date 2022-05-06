Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $19.23 million and $44,202.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,013.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.93 or 0.07472024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.29 or 0.00264583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.50 or 0.00751111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00014878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00076974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.75 or 0.00568535 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005702 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,220,362 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

