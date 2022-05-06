QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,279. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.17.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.80% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $44,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,735 shares of company stock valued at $317,251. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in QuickLogic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in QuickLogic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QuickLogic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in QuickLogic by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

