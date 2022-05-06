QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.37

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $5.42. QuickLogic shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 12,386 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on QUIK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.17.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.80% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,735 shares of company stock worth $317,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuickLogic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

