QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.17. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,215. The company has a market capitalization of $514.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $20,022,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $20,155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,265,000 after buying an additional 463,940 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 738.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 320,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.