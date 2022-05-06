Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Radian Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Radian Group by 26.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RDN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 1,524,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,774. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.41. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

