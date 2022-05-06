Radio Caca (RACA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $33.75 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 6th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00222642 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00039832 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,949.25 or 1.97427102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

