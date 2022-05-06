Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share.
Shares of RAIN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 60,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. Rain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $22.22.
RAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.
Rain Therapeutics Company Profile
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.
