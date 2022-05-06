Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share.

Shares of RAIN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 60,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. Rain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

RAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 368,124 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rain Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rain Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.