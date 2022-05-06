Rally Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.29 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Rally has a market cap of $339.43 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00243271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00217587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.82 or 0.00474356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039712 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,149.51 or 1.97572524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,728,672,462 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

