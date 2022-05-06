Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.36. Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $98.88 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.30.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.