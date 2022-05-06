Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $110.00. The stock traded as low as $71.59 and last traded at $72.32, with a volume of 4855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.23.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after buying an additional 35,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,401,000 after buying an additional 91,373 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

