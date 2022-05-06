Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $110.00. The stock traded as low as $71.59 and last traded at $72.32, with a volume of 4855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.23.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.
In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.38.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rapid7 (RPD)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.