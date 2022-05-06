Raymond James Analysts Give BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) a C$5.75 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERE.UN. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$5.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.64.

ERE.UN opened at C$4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$428.58 million and a PE ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$5.06.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

