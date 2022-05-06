Raymond James Analysts Give Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) a C$14.00 Price Target

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) has been given a C$14.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of TSE SGY traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.37. The company had a trading volume of 939,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,988. The company has a market capitalization of C$864.41 million and a PE ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.60. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.06 and a 1-year high of C$10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$143.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 1.2799999 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

