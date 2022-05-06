Raymond James Lowers EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EVER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $370.69 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.18. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverQuote will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,039,653.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 1,004,016 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,734 shares of company stock valued at $201,279. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in EverQuote by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

