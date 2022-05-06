RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $94.33.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 111,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

