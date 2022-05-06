Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income updated its FY22 guidance to $3.88-4.05 EPS.

O stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.12. 3,566,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,625. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 827,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 255,436 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Realty Income by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on O shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

