Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rapid7 (RPD)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $110.00.

5/5/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $120.00.

5/3/2022 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

4/26/2022 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

4/19/2022 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

4/13/2022 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

4/12/2022 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Rapid7 is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Rapid7 is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

3/15/2022 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $5.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.18. 15,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,355. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average is $110.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.38. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,978,000 after buying an additional 570,372 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,943,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,505,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,168,000 after buying an additional 141,818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,851,000 after buying an additional 244,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,055,000 after purchasing an additional 29,448 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

