Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.31 Million

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) to announce sales of $46.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.14 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $31.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $199.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.35 million to $233.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $216.19 million, with estimates ranging from $144.47 million to $279.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on RWT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,346 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

RWT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.68%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.