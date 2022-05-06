Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $46.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.14 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $31.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $199.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.35 million to $233.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $216.19 million, with estimates ranging from $144.47 million to $279.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on RWT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,346 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

RWT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.68%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

