REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.67

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 21913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REE. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $2,146,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

