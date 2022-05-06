Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $125.28

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $125.28 and last traded at $126.88, with a volume of 18021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $8,529,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $7,147,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $64,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

