Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Arthur F. Ryan Sells 100 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $639.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $677.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $642.89. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.40 and a 12-month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 42.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 302.3% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 5,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

