Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $16.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $623.05. 767,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $677.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.39. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $492.13 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 42.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total value of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,437,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

